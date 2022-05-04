Wade G W & Inc. Trims Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Unity Software by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $866,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.64.

NYSE:U traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.41. 5,634,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,170,066. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.60 and its 200-day moving average is $121.15. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.56 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. The business had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Clive Downie sold 32,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $3,513,728.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total value of $225,080.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,679,645.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,325 shares of company stock worth $13,315,129. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

