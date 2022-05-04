Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Trading 6.4% Higher

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.45 and last traded at $19.32. 602,683 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 30,088,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.65. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.53%. Analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider David Leavy bought 6,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.33 per share, for a total transaction of $125,853.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 167,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,336.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $530,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,866.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 110,066 shares of company stock worth $2,155,690 over the last three months. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

