Warrior Met Coal (HCC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to post earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $1.36. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.25%.

In other news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 920,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after acquiring an additional 607,033 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 44.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 512,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 157,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,435,000 after acquiring an additional 73,815 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 169,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 59,087 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 215,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 55,628 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

