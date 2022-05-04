WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 1,015 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Unilever were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UL. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Unilever stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,833. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $61.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.451 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

