WASHINGTON TRUST Co Decreases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,512 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.4% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $36,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,251,423,000 after acquiring an additional 280,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,197,312,000 after acquiring an additional 164,113 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Broadcom by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,257,382,000 after acquiring an additional 77,517 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Broadcom by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,626,904,000 after acquiring an additional 436,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 25.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $980,300,000 after acquiring an additional 406,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $580.77. 48,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,937. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $594.45 and its 200-day moving average is $587.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $237.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

