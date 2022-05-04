WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 255 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.20.

TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.53. 26,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.51. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $120.22 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

