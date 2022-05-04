WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 672 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,661,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 40,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,554,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $4.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $439.64. 22,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,906. The business’s 50 day moving average is $445.76 and its 200-day moving average is $389.08. The company has a market capitalization of $116.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

