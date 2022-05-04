WASHINGTON TRUST Co Trims Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 12.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 497,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.13.

ETN stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.02. The company had a trading volume of 42,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,402. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $139.12 and a 1-year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

