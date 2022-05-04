We Are One Seven LLC Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,372 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.43.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $15.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $543.20. 89,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,599. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $557.52 and its 200 day moving average is $533.44. The stock has a market cap of $240.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $371.11 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

