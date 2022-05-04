We Are One Seven LLC Boosts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,614 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BA traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.57. 350,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,879,312. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $143.38 and a 52 week high of $258.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Langenberg & Company began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.24.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.