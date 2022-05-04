We Are One Seven LLC Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,915,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $959,308,000 after buying an additional 24,916 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 211,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,560,000 after acquiring an additional 12,503 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.14.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHR traded up $8.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,969. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.97. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $238.32 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $186.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

