We Are One Seven LLC Has $3.48 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $5.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $203.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,218. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $192.17 and a one year high of $241.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.27 and its 200-day moving average is $216.55.

