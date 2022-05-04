We Are One Seven LLC Has $7.86 Million Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,793 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises 0.8% of We Are One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. We Are One Seven LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $7,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 372.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.64. 55,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,057. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $44.75 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

