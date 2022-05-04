We Are One Seven LLC Purchases 2,505 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $8.13 on Wednesday, reaching $205.17. The company had a trading volume of 287,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,602. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.06. The firm has a market cap of $140.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.14.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

