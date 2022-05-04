Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,825 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.9% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $1,402,000. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.2% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,699.0% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 20,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,539 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.98. 29,269,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,349,471. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $174.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.00.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.78.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

