WESCO International (WCC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect WESCO International to post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter. WESCO International has set its FY22 guidance at $11.00-12.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $11.000-$12.000 EPS.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 15.76%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect WESCO International to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WESCO International stock opened at $126.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.95. WESCO International has a one year low of $89.41 and a one year high of $140.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

In other WESCO International news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $881,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

WCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

