West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Holdings Trimmed by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,343 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.31% of West Fraser Timber worth $30,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 33.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 10.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 2,125.0% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 96.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 173,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,636,000 after purchasing an additional 85,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the third quarter valued at $130,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WFG. Scotiabank upped their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC raised West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.94.

Shares of NYSE WFG opened at $91.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of -0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.14. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $64.72 and a 52 week high of $102.61.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $10.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.84 by $2.41. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.34%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

