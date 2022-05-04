Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 1,711 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $57.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.89. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $54.90 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 3,362,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $269,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 3,687,500 shares of company stock valued at $295,619,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Carvana from $138.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Carvana from $355.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Carvana from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.29.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

