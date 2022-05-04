Westpac Banking Corp Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HRL opened at $51.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.82. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HRL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Argus raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $369,421.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $257,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,513.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,095 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

