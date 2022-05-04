Westpac Banking Corp Increases Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1,558.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 15,745 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,727,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total value of $8,303,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,270,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,179,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $4,474,072.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,098,771 shares of company stock valued at $123,832,278 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $99.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.66. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

About Live Nation Entertainment (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.