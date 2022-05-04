Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in Generac by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 17,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Generac by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,288,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,530,000 after buying an additional 66,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Generac by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 12,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total transaction of $1,572,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,389 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,466. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC opened at $234.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.10 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.65.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNRC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. OTR Global downgraded Generac to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.45.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

