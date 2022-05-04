Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 1,711 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 155.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,787,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 15.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 692.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RV Capital GmbH bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $30,836,000.

CVNA stock opened at $57.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $54.90 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.89.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 3,362,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $269,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,687,500 shares of company stock valued at $295,619,250. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $173.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.29.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

