Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 327 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 15,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $78.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.10 and a 200-day moving average of $79.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $86.48.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.26%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

