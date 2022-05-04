Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,894 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,198,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,139,000 after acquiring an additional 99,917 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,393,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,241,000 after purchasing an additional 77,438 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,691,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,164,000 after purchasing an additional 44,662 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,392,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,867,000 after acquiring an additional 329,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.8% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,167,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,992,000 after acquiring an additional 112,742 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

In other news, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $53.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $359.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.89 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

