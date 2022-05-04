Westpac Banking Corp Sells 2,959 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in CF Industries by 352.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $88,188,234.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,333,463 shares of company stock worth $107,631,042. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CF shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.16.

NYSE CF opened at $100.66 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $113.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.22 and its 200 day moving average is $77.47.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

