Weyerhaeuser Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Weyerhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

WY opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.47 and its 200-day moving average is $39.20. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WY. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,905,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,646 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 37,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 209,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

About Weyerhaeuser (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.