Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Whitestone REIT is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality internet-resistant neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers. Whitestone’s properties are principally located in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Phoenix, which are among the fastest-growing markets in the country with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth. The Company’s strategy is to target shifting consumer behavior and purchasing patterns by creating a complementary mix of grocery, dining, health and wellness, education, services, entertainment and specialty retail in its properties. Whitestone’s national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and convenience to the community which are not readily available online. Whitestone is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WSR. B. Riley increased their price target on Whitestone REIT from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Whitestone REIT stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.25. 12,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,493. Whitestone REIT has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whitestone REIT will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Alan Jones bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $59,687.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

