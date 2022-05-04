Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.93.

WMB traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.37. 565,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,471,055. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 22.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,532,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,544,000 after acquiring an additional 283,341 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 23.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 269,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after acquiring an additional 51,889 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,572,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

