WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $49.42

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.42 and last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 264529 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.51.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 726,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 288,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 280,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 30.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 74,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 73,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

