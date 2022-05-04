Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.75% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of medicines through the application of its proprietary discovery platform, which it refer to as Extreme Genetics. Xenon is developing proprietary product candidates for the treatment of both orphan as well as more prevalent diseases. The company offers Glybera (R), a gene therapy for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan disorder. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada. “

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

XENE stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $29.01. 18,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,100. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $36.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.75.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 425.88%. The company had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James R. Empfield sold 32,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $1,003,330.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 21,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $662,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,047 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,249,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,733,000 after acquiring an additional 124,520 shares during the last quarter.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.