XYO Price Tops $0.0145 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. XYO has a total market cap of $185.96 million and $2.94 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XYO has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One XYO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

XYO Profile

XYO is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The official website for XYO is xyo.network . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars.

