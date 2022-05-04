Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Buys 2,000 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wingstop makes up approximately 1.8% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc owned 0.05% of Wingstop worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Wingstop by 50.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,438,000 after buying an additional 56,450 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Wingstop by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth about $454,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WING shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Wingstop from $195.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.33.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $136,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $53,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WING stock traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $88.21. 22,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.45 and a 200 day moving average of $145.82. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.31 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.55%.

About Wingstop (Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.