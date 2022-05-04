Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Buys New Stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Newmark Group news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 227,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $3,940,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.53 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 286,800 shares of company stock worth $4,931,370 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMRK stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.18. 17,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Newmark Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $19.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.77.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a boost from Newmark Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

NMRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmark Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

