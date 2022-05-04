Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Has $1.51 Million Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Lattice Semiconductor accounts for about 1.0% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $53,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $349,647.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,496.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 240,495 shares of company stock valued at $14,171,480 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LSCC traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $48.80. 40,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.48 and a beta of 1.14. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $85.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.81.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

