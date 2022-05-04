Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $236,000 in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 1,116.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Blade Air Mobility by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,332,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,940 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Blade Air Mobility by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,332,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLDE traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,040. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $588.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of -0.16.

Blade Air Mobility ( NASDAQ:BLDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $24.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blade Air Mobility presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

