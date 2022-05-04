Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Lowers Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMC traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.38. 14,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,743. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.96 and a 12-month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.73.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,538 shares of company stock worth $1,565,223 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

