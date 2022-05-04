Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Makes New Investment in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLIC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLIC traded down $1.67 on Wednesday, reaching $47.10. 11,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,457. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.30. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $75.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.63.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $460.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 9.54%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

