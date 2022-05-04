Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Purchases 6,000 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. First BanCorp. comprises approximately 0.7% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in First BanCorp. by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in First BanCorp. by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of FBP stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 25,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,857. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $218.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

