Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Purchases New Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $2.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.82. The stock had a trading volume of 52,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714,551. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of -0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.22. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.51 and a 52 week high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $299.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.58.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $2,319,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $251,972.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,121,805. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

