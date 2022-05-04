Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Takes Position in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in TuSimple by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TuSimple by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James Mullen sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $39,503.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brad W. Buss purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $279,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,705 shares of company stock worth $123,019.

A number of analysts have commented on TSP shares. Citigroup started coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TuSimple from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.65.

Shares of TuSimple stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.27. 22,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,124. The company has a quick ratio of 24.20, a current ratio of 24.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $79.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 85.13% and a negative net margin of 11,702.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

