Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Takes Position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,880 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 562.5% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in UiPath by 238.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,664 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 63,181 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in UiPath by 4,270.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,796 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,549 shares during the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $2,822,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,521 shares of company stock worth $5,729,067 over the last quarter.

PATH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $57.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $72.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.61. 81,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,896,060. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion and a PE ratio of -11.02.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. UiPath had a negative net margin of 58.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.25 million. UiPath’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

