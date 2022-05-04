Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.15 Million

Equities analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) to post sales of $9.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.70 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $5.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $42.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.10 million to $44.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $112.18 million, with estimates ranging from $105.06 million to $119.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.06% and a negative net margin of 121.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CASI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 493.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $35,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 781.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 38,373 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

CASI opened at $0.43 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

