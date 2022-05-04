Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) to Announce $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) will report $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.64. Exelon reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exelon.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.63 billion for the quarter. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank cut Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

Shares of EXC traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,196,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,981,454. Exelon has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 77.59%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,264.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 2,068.8% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

