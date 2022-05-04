Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) to Post $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) to post $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MVB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.65. MVB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MVB Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MVB Financial.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.13). MVB Financial had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 15.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MVBF shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on MVB Financial from $43.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on MVB Financial in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MVBF traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.30. The company had a trading volume of 21,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,419. MVB Financial has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $489.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MVBF. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in MVB Financial by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in MVB Financial by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in MVB Financial by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in MVB Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 46.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

