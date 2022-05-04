Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $120.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $120.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $117.10 million and the highest is $123.00 million. Nautilus posted sales of $206.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year sales of $590.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $586.90 million to $592.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $491.63 million, with estimates ranging from $458.00 million to $515.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.04. Nautilus had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $147.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.83 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NLS. Craig Hallum raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nautilus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Nautilus stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.36. 643,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,192. The firm has a market cap of $104.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.93. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $18.59.

In other news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $42,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Nautilus by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nautilus in the third quarter worth $466,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Nautilus by 529.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Nautilus in the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Nautilus by 14.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. 59.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

