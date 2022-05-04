Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nuvectis Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.22). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvectis Pharma will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($0.95). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nuvectis Pharma.

Get Nuvectis Pharma alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVCT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a report on Sunday, April 17th.

Shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. Nuvectis Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38.

In related news, CEO Ron Bentsur purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $128,650 in the last three months.

Nuvectis Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of targeted small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NXP800, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the Heat Shock Factor 1 pathway, a signaling pathway in the initiation and progression of various cancers; and NXP900 program, an oral small molecule designed to inhibit the SRC and YES1 kinases.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuvectis Pharma (NVCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectis Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectis Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.