Zacks: Analysts Expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) to Post $2.99 EPS

Equities research analysts expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) to report $2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.04 and the lowest is $2.91. AmerisourceBergen posted earnings of $2.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year earnings of $10.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.63 to $10.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $11.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Shares of ABC traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.04. 58,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $111.34 and a 1 year high of $167.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $3,426,420.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $1,609,745.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,434 shares of company stock valued at $18,237,062 over the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at $510,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 75.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $15,772,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 897,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,899,000 after purchasing an additional 459,018 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

