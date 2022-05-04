Zacks: Analysts Expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to Announce $1.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.54. Dine Brands Global posted earnings of $1.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $7.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.67 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

DIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.11.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $141,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth about $101,187,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,031,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $154,009,000 after acquiring an additional 246,837 shares in the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 611.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 225,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,098,000 after acquiring an additional 193,840 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 587,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,544,000 after acquiring an additional 159,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth about $11,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $73.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.89. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $61.38 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

