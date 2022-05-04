Zacks: Analysts Expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to Post $1.44 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $5.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $6.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Capital One Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.17.

NYSE FRT opened at $118.12 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $109.62 and a 52 week high of $140.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

