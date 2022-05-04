Zacks: Analysts Expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) to announce ($0.57) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Novan posted earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.83). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($1.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Novan had a negative return on equity of 152.89% and a negative net margin of 1,003.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOVN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Novan in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In related news, Director John W. Palmour acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $70,480 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novan by 9.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Novan by 557.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 75,646 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novan by 14.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Novan during the fourth quarter worth about $1,436,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Novan by 16.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 36,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

NOVN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.90. 34,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,608. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.36. The company has a market cap of $55.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.19. Novan has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $20.74.

Novan, Inc, a pre-commercial nitric oxide-based pharmaceutical company, focuses on dermatology and anti-infective therapies. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

